Juuse Saros 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros is currently +2000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Juuse Saros' Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Think Juuse Saros will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Juuse Saros 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Goaltending Record
|--
|14-11-0
|Shots Against
|22.34
|715
|Goals Against
|2.89
|67
|Saves
|20.25
|648 (4th)
|Save %
|--
|0.906
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Juuse Saros' Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.