Might the Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +20000.

Juuse Saros' Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)

Juuse Saros 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 25
Goaltending Record -- 14-11-0
Shots Against 22.34 715
Goals Against 2.89 67
Saves 20.25 648 (4th)
Save % -- 0.906

Juuse Saros' Next Game

