With +20000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jessie Bates III a long shot for the award (51st-best odds in NFL).

Jessie Bates III 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jessie Bates III Insights

As a key defensive contributor, Bates delivered 71 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four interceptions in 16 games for the Bengals last year.

The Falcons ranked second-worst in passing offense last season (158.4 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 25th with 231.9 passing yards allowed per contest.

Atlanta had the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 159.9 rushing yards per game.

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

