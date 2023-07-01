The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Jessie Bates III and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a tilt versus the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jessie Bates III Injury Status

Bates is currently not on the injury report.

Jessie Bates III 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 71 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 4 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Jessie Bates III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0 0 3 1 1 Week 4 Dolphins 0 0 6 0 1 Week 5 @Ravens 0 0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0 0 4 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0 0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0 0 10 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0 0 4 1 1 Week 11 @Steelers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 12 @Titans 0 0 4 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0 0 8 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0 0 3 1 2 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Patriots 0 1 4 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 0 0 8 1 1 Wild Card Ravens 0 1 9 0 0 Divisional @Bills 0 0 5 0 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 0 0 6 0 0

