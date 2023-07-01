In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Filip Forsberg's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +12500 (37th in NHL)

Think Filip Forsberg will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Filip Forsberg 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 18:48 601:58
Goals 0.5 16 (10th)
Assists 0.6 20
Points 1.1 36
Hits 1.6 51
Takeaways 0.8 25
Giveaways 1.2 37
Penalty Minutes 0.7 22

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Filip Forsberg's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.