Desmond Ridder: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Desmond Ridder is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Desmond Ridder Injury Status
Ridder is currently not on the injury report.
Is Ridder your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Desmond Ridder NFL MVP Odds
Desmond Ridder 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|73-for-115 (63.5%), 708 YDS (6.2 YPA), 2 TD, 0 INT
|16 CAR, 64 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Desmond Ridder Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|38.72
|284
|41
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|184.01
|45
|32
|2023 ADP
|-
|232
|31
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Desmond Ridder 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 15
|@Saints
|13
|26
|97
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|22
|33
|218
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|19
|26
|169
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|19
|30
|224
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.