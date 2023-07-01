Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (7-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 109 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He's slashing .334/.413/.595 on the season.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .390 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 77 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .246/.352/.572 so far this year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 115 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .390/.442/.481 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 70 hits with 13 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .245/.344/.521 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

