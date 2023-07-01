Bogdan Bogdanovic 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks is +50000 to take home the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Bogdanovic.
Bogdan Bogdanovic MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
- Sixth Man Odds: +900 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $900)
Bogdan Bogdanovic 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|17.6
|441
|Rebounds
|3.4
|85
|Assists
|2.6
|66
|Steals
|1.4
|36
|Blocks
|0.3
|8
|FG%
|46.9%
|159-for-339
|3P%
|41.3%
|86-for-208
Bogdan Bogdanovic's Next Game
- Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE
