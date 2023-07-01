The Auburn Tigers have an over/under for wins this season of 6.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive group.

Auburn Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -135 +115 57.4%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

Auburn compiled 378.5 yards per game on offense last season (72nd in FBS), and it ranked 79th defensively with 395.3 yards allowed per game.

Auburn ranked 13th-worst in passing offense last season (172.7 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 58th with 221.8 passing yards allowed per contest.

Last season War Eagle was 5-3 at home, but lost every time away.

The Tigers were undefeated as favorites (5-0), but they lost every game as underdogs (0-7).

Auburn's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Robby Ashford QB 1,613 YDS (49.2%) / 7 TD / 7 INT

710 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 59.2 RUSH YPG Tank Bigsby RB 970 YDS / 10 TD / 80.8 YPG / 5.4 YPC

30 REC / 180 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.0 REC YPG Jarquez Hunter RB 675 YDS / 7 TD / 56.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC

17 REC / 224 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.7 REC YPG Ja'Varrius Johnson WR 26 REC / 493 YDS / 3 TD / 41.1 YPG Derick Hall DL 47 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK / 1 INT Colby Wooden DL 34 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Owen Pappoe LB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Keionte Scott DB 43 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Tigers will be facing the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Auburn will face the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63).

Auburn's schedule features seven games against teams with winning records in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that had three or fewer wins).

Auburn 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 UMass September 2 - - 2 @ Cal September 9 - - 3 Samford September 16 - - 4 @ Texas A&M September 23 - - 5 Georgia September 30 - - 7 @ LSU October 14 - - 8 Ole Miss October 21 - - 9 Mississippi State October 28 - - 10 @ Vanderbilt November 4 - - 11 @ Arkansas November 11 - - 12 New Mexico State November 18 - - 13 Alabama November 25 - -

