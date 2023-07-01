A exciting season is expected for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023, given their win total over/under of 10.5.

Alabama Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10.5 +150 -175 40%

Crimson Tide's 2022 Performance

Alabama clicked on all fronts last season, as it ranked 11th-best in total offense (477.2 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (318.2 yards allowed per game).

Alabama clicked on all fronts in the passing game last year, as it ranked 19th-best in passing offense (281.5 passing yards per game) and 17th-best in passing defense (187.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Bama was 3-2 away from home last season, but won every one of its gome games.

Alabama's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Bryce Young QB 3,328 YDS (64.5%) / 32 TD / 5 INT

185 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 14.2 RUSH YPG Jahmyr Gibbs RB 926 YDS / 7 TD / 71.2 YPG / 6.1 YPC

44 REC / 444 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 34.2 REC YPG Jase McClellan RB 655 YDS / 7 TD / 50.4 YPG / 5.8 YPC

14 REC / 174 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG Ja'Corey Brooks WR 39 REC / 674 YDS / 8 TD / 51.8 YPG DeMarcco Hellams DB 87 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Will Anderson Jr. LB 44 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK / 1 INT Brian Branch DB 69 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT Henry To'o To'o LB 72 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Crimson Tide's Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Crimson Tide will be playing the 43rd-ranked schedule this year.

Based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (58), Alabama has the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Alabama has eight games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

Alabama 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Middle Tennessee September 2 - - 2 Texas September 9 - - 3 @ South Florida September 16 - - 4 Ole Miss September 23 - - 5 @ Mississippi State September 30 - - 6 @ Texas A&M October 7 - - 7 Arkansas October 14 - - 8 Tennessee October 21 - - 10 LSU November 4 - - 11 @ Kentucky November 11 - - 12 Chattanooga November 18 - - 13 @ Auburn November 25 - -

