The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .303 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (32.2%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.6%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .327 AVG .276 .387 OBP .324 .451 SLG .418 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings