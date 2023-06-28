Marcell Ozuna and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Twins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has seven doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .250.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has had a hit in 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (23.8%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.5% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 63 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .256 AVG .242 .324 OBP .342 .480 SLG .515 12 XBH 11 8 HR 8 19 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 21/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings