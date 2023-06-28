The Atlanta Dream (5-7) will look to Allisha Gray (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Elena Delle Donne (18.1, 10th) and the Washington Mystics (8-5) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Mystics

Atlanta scores 10.3 more points per game (84.1) than Washington allow (73.8).

Atlanta has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Dream have put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 39.6% from the field.

Atlanta shoots 34.6% from three-point distance this season. That's 5.5 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (29.1%).

The Dream are 4-4 when shooting above 29.1% as a team from three-point range.

Washington and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Washington averaging 2.1 fewer rebounds per game.

