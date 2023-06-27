The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .290 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

In 61.0% of his 59 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.6%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Murphy has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .327 AVG .247 .408 OBP .365 .573 SLG .485 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 21 30/12 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 0

