Carlos Correa and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Monday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (8-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Strider has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen 35 bases.

He has a .328/.402/.561 slash line so far this year.

Acuna has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1 at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .236/.350/.541 on the year.

Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, five home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Reds Jun. 23 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Phillies Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .216/.293/.413 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

