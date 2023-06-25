Marcos Giron 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Marcos Giron enters Wimbledon after his Mallorca Championships ended with a loss at the hands of Guido Pella in the round of 32. Giron's first match is against Hugo Dellien (in the round of 128). Giron's odds are +40000 to take home the trophy from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Giron at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Giron's Next Match
In his opening match at Wimbledon, Giron will play Dellien on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Giron currently has odds of -3000 to win his next match versus Dellien. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Marcos Giron Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbledon odds to win: +40000
Giron Stats
- Giron is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships, to No. 333-ranked Pella, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7.
- Through 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, Giron is 28-27 and has yet to win a title.
- In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Giron has gone 2-3.
- Giron has played 24.1 games per match in his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On grass, Giron has played five matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25 games per match while winning 48.0% of games.
- Over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 22.2% of his return games and 77.7% of his service games.
- On grass over the past 12 months, Giron has claimed 71.8% of his service games and 15.4% of his return games.
