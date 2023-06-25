Daria Kasatkina will begin Wimbledon versus Caroline Dolehide in the round of 128. She was knocked off by Elina Svitolina in the round of 16 of French Open (her last tournament). Kasatkina currently is +5000 to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Kasatkina at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kasatkina's Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, Kasatkina will face Dolehide on Monday, July 3 at 9:15 AM ET in the round of 128.

Kasatkina currently has odds of -700 to win her next contest versus Dolehide. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Daria Kasatkina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +3300

Wimbledon odds to win: +5000

Want to bet on Kasatkina? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kasatkina Stats

In her last match, Kasatkina came up short 2-6, 6-7 against Madison Keys in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Kasatkina has gone 29-19 and has won a pair of titles.

Kasatkina has played 20.7 games per match in her 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Kasatkina has won 49.6% of her return games and 59.3% of her service games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.