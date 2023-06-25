Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (49-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (6-6) for the Braves and Levi Stoudt for the Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 7, Reds 6.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last three games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

This season, the Braves have won 42 out of the 65 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered 32 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 23-9 in those contests.

The Braves have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 421.

The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule