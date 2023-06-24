On Saturday, Michael Harris II (batting .487 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .254 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%), including eight multi-hit games (15.1%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.6% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (28.3%), including six multi-run games (11.3%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .263 AVG .248 .315 OBP .303 .425 SLG .386 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 22/8 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings