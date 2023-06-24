The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Jin-young Ko is currently in 33rd place with a score of +1.

Looking to bet on Jin-young Ko at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Jin-young Ko Insights

Ko has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in two of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Ko has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five appearances, Ko has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Ko has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five appearances. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Ko will look to extend her streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 21 -7 262 2 12 3 6 $1.2M

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Ko has an average finishing position of 32nd in her past two appearances at this event.

In her most recent two attempts at this event, she's made the cut each time.

Ko finished 33rd on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 6,621 yards this week, which is 394 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Ko has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,574 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open , with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Mizuho Americas Open , which was good enough to place her in the 91st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.10).

Ko was better than 42% of the competitors at the Mizuho Americas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.89.

Ko fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Ko carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.3).

Ko's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Mizuho Americas Open were more than the field average of 4.8.

In that most recent competition, Ko's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Ko finished the Mizuho Americas Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Ko carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.9.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Ko Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ko's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

