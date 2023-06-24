The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.2% of those games.
  • He has homered in 11 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has had an RBI in 20 games this season (30.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 41.5% of his games this year (27 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 28
.275 AVG .274
.309 OBP .330
.519 SLG .537
15 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 14
35/7 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.78 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
