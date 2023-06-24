Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves meet TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 11.5 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 11.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 41-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.1% of those games).

Atlanta has a 33-14 record (winning 70.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-30-3).

The Braves have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 24-12 16-9 32-18 35-22 13-5

