2023 Travelers Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Denny McCarthy is the current leader (+600) at the 2023 Travelers Championship after one round of play.
Want to place a bet on the Travelers Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Travelers Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 7:25 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +250
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|7
|0
|4th
Click here to bet on Scheffler at the Travelers Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Denny McCarthy
- Tee Time: 8:25 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +600
McCarthy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|60
|-10
|10
|0
|1st
Click here to bet on McCarthy with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +800
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
Want to place a bet on Cantlay in the Travelers Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Adam Scott
- Tee Time: 8:05 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Scott Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|11
|1
|2nd
Think Scott can win the Travelers Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Keegan Bradley
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Bradley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|9
|1
|2nd
Click here to bet on Bradley at the Travelers Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Jon Rahm
|28th (-3)
|+2200
|Shane Lowry
|5th (-6)
|+2800
|Sung-Jae Im
|8th (-5)
|+3000
|Viktor Hovland
|28th (-3)
|+3000
|Rory McIlroy
|46th (-2)
|+3300
|Eric Cole
|5th (-6)
|+4000
|Chez Reavie
|5th (-6)
|+4500
|Xander Schauffele
|46th (-2)
|+4500
|Min Woo Lee
|16th (-4)
|+5500
|Sahith Theegala
|16th (-4)
|+5500
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.