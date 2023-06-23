Orlando Arcia -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .333.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (32.1%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (43.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .359 AVG .301 .421 OBP .356 .495 SLG .458 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 15 RBI 10 24/10 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings