MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, June 23
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Logan Gilbert toeing the rubber for the Mariners, and Kyle Gibson getting the nod for the Orioles.
Read on to find the expected starters for every contest on the calendar for June 23.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (6-5) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|MIA: Luzardo
|8 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (83.2 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|4.09
|6.2
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -190
- PIT Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (0-4) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Joey Wentz (1-7) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|MIN: Maeda
|DET: Wentz
|4 (16 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (62 IP)
|9.00
|ERA
|6.82
|7.9
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers
- MIN Odds to Win: -130
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-7) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (8-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|KC: Greinke
|TB: Eflin
|15 (76.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (77.1 IP)
|4.34
|ERA
|3.26
|6.8
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Royals at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|ATL: Smith-Shawver
|CIN: Weaver
|3 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (57 IP)
|2.03
|ERA
|6.47
|7.4
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Braves at Reds
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- CIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Braves at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Gilbert (4-4) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Gibson (8-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|BAL: Gibson
|14 (79.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (89 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|3.94
|9.5
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Orioles
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (6-1) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) when the teams play on Friday.
|TEX: Dunning
|NYY: Schmidt
|16 (64.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (71.2 IP)
|2.92
|ERA
|4.65
|5.4
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Yankees
- TEX Odds to Win: -115
- NYY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-4) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (7-3) when the clubs face off Friday.
|NYM: Senga
|PHI: Walker
|13 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (77.1 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|4.31
|11.0
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send James Kaprielian (2-6) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (7-5) when the clubs play on Friday.
|OAK: Kaprielian
|TOR: Bassitt
|13 (55 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (88.2 IP)
|6.38
|ERA
|4.16
|8.0
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (5-4) for the game between the teams Friday.
|MIL: Miley
|CLE: Bieber
|9 (46.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (95 IP)
|3.28
|ERA
|3.51
|5.4
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- MIL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (4-4) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|BOS: Bello
|CHW: Giolito
|11 (59.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (86.1 IP)
|3.49
|ERA
|3.54
|8.6
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at White Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (4-6) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-8) when the clubs meet Friday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|COL: Freeland
|13 (70.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (80.1 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|4.48
|6.9
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rockies
- LAA Odds to Win: -160
- COL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-8) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will look to Joe Musgrove (5-2) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|WSH: Corbin
|SD: Musgrove
|15 (84.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (53.1 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|4.22
|5.7
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -275
- WSH Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Emmet Sheehan (0-0) when the teams play on Friday.
|HOU: France
|LAD: Sheehan
|8 (47.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (6 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|0.00
|7.2
|K/9
|4.5
Vegas Odds for Astros at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -145
- HOU Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-3) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will look to Logan Webb (6-6) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|ARI: Davies
|SF: Webb
|7 (31.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (98.1 IP)
|7.11
|ERA
|3.39
|8.0
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -175
- ARI Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
