The Atlanta Dream (5-6) will host the New York Liberty (7-3) after losing three home games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

ION Favorite: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) Over/Under: 164.5

Dream vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 81 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Dream (+7.5)

Dream (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)

Dream vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has entered the game as the underdog seven times this season and won three of those games.

This season, the Dream have won two of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Against the spread as 7.5-point underdogs or greater, the Dream are 3-0.

Atlanta has played 10 games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

The Dream's average game total this season has been 170.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dream Performance Insights

In 2023, the Dream are fourth in the league on offense (84.5 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (86.4 points conceded).

Atlanta is the second-best squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.3) but second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.8).

The Dream are the worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.8) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.5).

At 6.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.2% from downtown, the Dream are eighth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.0% from downtown, the Dream are fifth and fifth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023, Atlanta has taken 29.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.1% of Atlanta's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 76.9% have been 2-pointers.

