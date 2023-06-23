The Atlanta Braves (48-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) will square off in the series opener on Friday, June 23 at Great American Ball Park, with AJ Smith-Shawver getting the nod for the Braves and Luke Weaver taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+125). The game's total is set at 11 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.47 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 41 out of the 63 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 30-13 record (winning 69.8% of their games).

Atlanta has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 15 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Austin Riley 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+105) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-105) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-115) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

