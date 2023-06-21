Nicholas Castellanos leads the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) into a matchup against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (47-26) at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Castellanos is hitting .315, fifth-best in the league, while Acuna ranks third at .327.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (6-5) versus the Braves and AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.66 ERA) vs Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver (1-0) takes the mound first for the Braves to make his third start this season.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

He has a 2.03 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .188 against him over his three games this season.

Smith-Shawver is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (6-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.66, a 3.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.099.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 58th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Aaron Nola vs. Braves

The Braves are batting .269 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .480 (first in the league) with 128 home runs.

The Braves have gone 8-for-25 with a double, three home runs and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.