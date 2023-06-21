Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (47-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 21.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (6-5) for the Phillies and AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Braves have put together a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Braves have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (399 total runs).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

