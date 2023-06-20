Orlando Arcia -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .341 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 36 of 51 games this year (70.6%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (37.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has driven home a run in 17 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.7%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .359 AVG .316 .421 OBP .366 .495 SLG .487 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 15 RBI 10 24/10 K/BB 13/6 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings