Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .341 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 36 of 51 games this year (70.6%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (37.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 17 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.7%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.359
|AVG
|.316
|.421
|OBP
|.366
|.495
|SLG
|.487
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|24/10
|K/BB
|13/6
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Suarez (1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.82 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
