Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently the Atlanta Falcons have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Atlanta averaged 318.3 yards per game on offense last season (24th in NFL), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Falcons won just one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.
- As favorites, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.
- The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Falcons Impact Players
- On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.
- Allgeier also had 16 catches for 139 yards and one TD.
- Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.
- In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Richie Grant recorded two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
