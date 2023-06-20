Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 10:07 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank third in MLB action with 116 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

The Dodgers are fourth in the majors, slugging .447.

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

The Dodgers have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 5.4 runs per game (389 total runs).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

The Dodgers have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Fueled by 237 extra-base hits, the Angels rank sixth in MLB with a .439 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 365 total runs this season.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Angels rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

The Angels average the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the league this season.

Angels pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Angels rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.341 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (8-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Kershaw is trying to secure his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Kershaw will look to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels' Reid Detmers (1-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Detmers has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 White Sox L 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Emmet Sheehan John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Shohei Ohtani 6/23/2023 Astros - Home - J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Kyle Freeland

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away - Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals L 10-9 Away Griffin Canning Mike Mayers 6/18/2023 Royals W 5-2 Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Shohei Ohtani Michael Grove 6/23/2023 Rockies - Away Patrick Sandoval Connor Seabold 6/24/2023 Rockies - Away Griffin Canning Chase Anderson 6/25/2023 Rockies - Away Tyler Anderson Austin Gomber 6/26/2023 White Sox - Home Jaime Barria Dylan Cease

