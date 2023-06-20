Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 64.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (40-22).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Atlanta has a 32-13 record (winning 71.1% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Atlanta has played in 72 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-28-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 7-7-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 22-11 15-9 31-17 34-21 12-5

