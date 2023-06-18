Dream vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (4-5), on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET, will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Indiana Fever (4-6).
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.
Dream vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSO
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-1.5)
|162
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Fever (-1.5)
|161.5
|-120
|-110
Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever are 7-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Indiana has been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Fever's games have hit the over.
- A total of five Dream games this season have hit the over.
