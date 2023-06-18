The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

In 70.4% of his games this year (50 of 71), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Riley has driven in a run in 25 games this year (35.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .310 AVG .215 .372 OBP .286 .483 SLG .385 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 18 35/14 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings