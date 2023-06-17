Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (24.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

Olson has driven in a run in 28 games this year (40.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .230 AVG .227 .345 OBP .344 .511 SLG .461 17 XBH 13 11 HR 8 24 RBI 22 44/24 K/BB 50/22 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings