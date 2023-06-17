How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 118 home runs in total.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .470.
- The Braves' .265 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (371 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Braves are third in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Elder is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Elder is seeking his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Greene
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.