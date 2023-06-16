On Friday, Orlando Arcia (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has eight doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .327.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.4% of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (14.6%).

He has scored in 19 games this year (39.6%), including seven multi-run games (14.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .337 AVG .316 .402 OBP .366 .446 SLG .487 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 10 22/9 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

