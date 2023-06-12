The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA Finals game 5 against the Miami Heat (44-38) currently features just one player. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, June 12 from Ball Arena.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Heat 108-95 on Friday. Aaron Gordon topped the Nuggets with 27 points, while Jimmy Butler put up 25 for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Questionable Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been racking up 114.4 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Heat are averaging 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 103.4 points per contest.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 209.5

