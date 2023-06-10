After hitting .289 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .303.

d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (14 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 35.0% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In six games this year (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .370 AVG .265 .433 OBP .294 .630 SLG .327 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 6 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings