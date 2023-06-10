Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .193 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 7.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 17.1% of his games this season (seven of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (26.8%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.207
|AVG
|.182
|.288
|OBP
|.259
|.362
|SLG
|.260
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
