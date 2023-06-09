Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .191 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%) Harris II has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
- In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has an RBI in seven of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (27.5%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Gray (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.09), 55th in WHIP (1.418), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
