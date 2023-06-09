Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (2-3) will host the New York Liberty (4-2) at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 9. Game time is 7:30 PM ET.

In New York's last game, it lost to Chicago 86-82. The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Courtney Vandersloot, with 18 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Led by Parker (25 PTS, 11 REB, 55.6 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Allisha Gray (16 PTS, 5 AST, 54.5 FG%), Atlanta ended its last matchup losing 92-87 against Las Vegas.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+260 to win)

Dream (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Dream Season Stats

Offensively, the Dream are the third-best squad in the league (83.6 points per game). Defensively, they are sixth (81.8 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.8 per game) but second-worst in rebounds allowed (38.2).

At 19.2 assists per game, the Dream are seventh in the league.

In 2023, Atlanta is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.0 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.6).

At 7.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.8% from downtown, the Dream are fourth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta gives up 7.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 31.7% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

Dream Home/Away Splits

At home the Dream scored 76.2 points per game last season, 4.6 fewer points than they averaged away (80.8).

Atlanta allowed 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 83.7 on the road.

At home, the Dream knocked down 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 fewer than they averaged away (8.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.5%) than away (35.9%) too.

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Dream have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Atlanta is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Dream based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

