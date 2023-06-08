Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 8 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Albies has recorded a hit in 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had an RBI in 22 games this season (36.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (21.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|19 (61.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (66.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (33.3%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.