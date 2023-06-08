The semifinals at the French Open will feature Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka competing for a spot in the final on Thursday, June 8 in Paris, France.

The Muchova-Sabalenka match can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Thursday, June 8

Thursday, June 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Muchova vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Muchova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2.

In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Muchova was beaten by Paula Badosa 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 on May 16, in the round of 16.

Sabalenka will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 192-ranked Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Sabalenka was eliminated in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, when she went down 6-7, 2-6 to Sofia Kenin.

Muchova and Sabalenka went head to head in the semifinals at the 2019 WTA Elite Trophy Singles on October 26, 2019. Sabalenka took the victory 7-5, 7-6.

Sabalenka has gotten the better of Muchova in two total sets, securing two sets (100.0%) against Muchova's zero.

In 25 total games, Sabalenka has the upper hand, taking the win in 14 of them, while Muchova has won 11.

Muchova vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Aryna Sabalenka +250 Odds to Win Match -350 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +240 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 29.4% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

