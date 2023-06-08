The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .271.

In 73.8% of his games this season (45 of 61), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (29.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Riley has an RBI in 22 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 61 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 30 25 (80.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (66.7%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 3 (9.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.0%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings