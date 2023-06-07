On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Riley has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 60 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.3% of those games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Riley has driven home a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 29 games this season (48.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 30 24 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (66.7%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.0%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings