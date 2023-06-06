Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Marcell Ozuna (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Diamondbacks.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .227 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 22.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (31.8%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
