MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, June 4
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Tyler Wells toeing the rubber for the Orioles, and Anthony DeSclafani getting the call for the Giants.
Read on to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for June 4.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-1) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (4-5) when the teams play Sunday.
|STL: Mikolas
|PIT: Hill
|12 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (58.2 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|4.91
|7.5
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates
- STL Odds to Win: -150
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-2) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (2-3) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|PHI: Suarez
|WSH: Williams
|4 (17.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (55 IP)
|7.13
|ERA
|3.93
|8.7
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-2) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Tanner Houck (3-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|TB: Bradley
|BOS: Houck
|6 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|5.30
|12.6
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- BOS Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|MIL: Houser
|CIN: Lively
|5 (24.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22.2 IP)
|4.07
|ERA
|1.99
|6.3
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will look to Kodai Senga (5-3) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|NYM: Senga
|11 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (55 IP)
|4.47
|ERA
|3.44
|8.3
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -130
- TOR Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|MIA: Alcantara
|1 (4 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (69.1 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|5.06
|13.5
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-0) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Joe Ryan (7-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|CLE: McKenzie
|MIN: Ryan
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (65 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.77
|-
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-6) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (3-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|COL: Freeland
|KC: Singer
|12 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (54.1 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|7.12
|6.0
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -140
- COL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-4) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|DET: Boyd
|CHW: Kopech
|10 (48.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (61.2 IP)
|5.96
|ERA
|4.52
|8.2
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -175
- DET Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to J.P. France (1-1) when the teams face off Sunday.
|LAA: Canning
|HOU: France
|8 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|4.00
|8.3
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -155
- LAA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|SEA: Miller
|TEX: Eovaldi
|6 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (74.1 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|2.42
|7.7
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -150
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Wells (3-2) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will counter with DeSclafani (4-4) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|BAL: Wells
|SF: DeSclafani
|11 (63 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (67.1 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|3.48
|8.7
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (0-1) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zac Gallen (7-2) when the teams meet Sunday.
|ATL: Soroka
|ARI: Gallen
|1 (6 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (72.2 IP)
|6.00
|ERA
|2.72
|4.5
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -135
- ATL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (5-4) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will look to Ryan Weathers (1-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|CHC: Stroman
|SD: Weathers
|12 (73 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (33.2 IP)
|2.59
|ERA
|4.28
|7.6
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -110
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Padres
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Bobby Miller (2-0) when the teams play Sunday.
|NYY: Germán
|LAD: Miller
|10 (54.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (11 IP)
|3.98
|ERA
|1.64
|8.8
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -155
- NYY Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Dodgers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
