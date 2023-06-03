How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will attempt to beat Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams square off on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third in MLB play with 94 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Atlanta is third in MLB, slugging .458.
- The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (284 total).
- The Braves are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Strider is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Strider is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|MacKenzie Gore
